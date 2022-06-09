Blair William & Co. IL Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

