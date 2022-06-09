Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,534,000. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,134,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

