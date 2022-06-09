Blair William & Co. IL Invests $129,000 in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORGN. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Materials by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGN opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $957.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Origin Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.