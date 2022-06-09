Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,110 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agenus were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,158,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 1,978.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,051,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Agenus by 117.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 1,023,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agenus by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

