Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 63.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $159.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

