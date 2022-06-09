Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $209,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

