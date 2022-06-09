Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $210,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $384.00 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.65.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

