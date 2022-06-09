Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.48 and a 52-week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

