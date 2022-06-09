Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 13,049 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 45,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

