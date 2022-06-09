Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in RLI by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.