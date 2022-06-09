Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,250 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,257 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 680,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 153,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

