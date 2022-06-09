Blair William & Co. IL Sells 308 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $68.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

