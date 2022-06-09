Blair William & Co. IL Sells 348 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

GNR opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

