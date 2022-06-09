Blair William & Co. IL Sells 400 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.46. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

