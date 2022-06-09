Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 71.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,726,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,459,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

