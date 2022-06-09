Blair William & Co. IL Sells 69,256 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,256 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 195,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Talkspace by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talkspace by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TALK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

