Blair William & Co. IL Takes $61,000 Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Senseonics by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 440,728 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $532.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.