Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 289,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.80 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.