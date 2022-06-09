Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.55. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 12,671 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a market cap of $758.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Finally, Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

