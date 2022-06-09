boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.07

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.07 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 75.62 ($0.95). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 78.36 ($0.98), with a volume of 8,200,318 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.50 ($3.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a market capitalization of £993.32 million and a PE ratio of -261.20.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

