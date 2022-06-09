Bouygues (EPA:EN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.56

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.56 ($33.94) and traded as high as €32.09 ($34.51). Bouygues shares last traded at €31.81 ($34.20), with a volume of 642,265 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.56.
Bouygues Company Profile (EPA:EN)
See Also
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.