Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $392.94

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 392.94 ($4.92) and traded as high as GBX 511.58 ($6.41). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.39), with a volume of 854,346 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.23).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 392.94.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($60,667.07).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.