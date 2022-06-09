BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.00. BRF shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 35,380 shares trading hands.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.74.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

