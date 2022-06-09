Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

