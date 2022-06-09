Brokerages Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $1.99. United Airlines posted earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 189.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

