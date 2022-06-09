Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.19 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,335,855 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer. It is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.