Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.69 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Get Cadogan Petroleum alerts:

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. It holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.