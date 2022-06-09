Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Campbell Soup worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
