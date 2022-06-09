Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,707,237 shares.The stock last traded at $115.90 and had previously closed at $117.73.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.