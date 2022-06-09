Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,711 shares.The stock last traded at $75.01 and had previously closed at $75.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 530,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

