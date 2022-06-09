Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

