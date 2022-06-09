Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.15. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 78,348 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121,550 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

