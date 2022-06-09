Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.69.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.23. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

