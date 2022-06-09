Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Innoviz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

INVZ stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

