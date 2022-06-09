Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.25

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.25 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.14). Capital shares last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 138,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($1.93) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.25. The company has a market cap of £177.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.20.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

