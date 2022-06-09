CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Financial Review

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CapStar Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Dividends

CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CapStar Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CapStar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CapStar Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $141.14 million 3.24 $48.68 million $2.17 9.55 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 3.43 $8.04 million $2.30 13.05

CapStar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 34.83% 13.12% 1.53% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.08% 8.09% 0.75%

Summary

CapStar Financial beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.