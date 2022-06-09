CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of CarGurus worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock valued at $617,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CARG opened at $25.50 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.