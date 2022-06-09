Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.93 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.