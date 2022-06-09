Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $759.66

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.66 ($9.52) and traded as low as GBX 666.40 ($8.35). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 672.80 ($8.43), with a volume of 255,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.55) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -58.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 700.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.66.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

