CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.75

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.75 and traded as high as C$106.20. CGI shares last traded at C$104.84, with a volume of 311,582 shares trading hands.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$130.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$103.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.75.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

