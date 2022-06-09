Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Unisys worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Unisys by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE UIS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

