Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,235 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 586,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.62.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

