Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 646.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 555,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 480,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 352,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 233,448 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

KDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.