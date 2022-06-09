Cigna Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cigna in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $6.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CI. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

CI stock opened at $260.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Cigna by 52.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

