Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.36. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 47,209 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)
