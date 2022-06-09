Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.36. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 47,209 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

