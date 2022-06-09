Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $275.64

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.64 and traded as high as $278.67. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $278.67, with a volume of 227 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,548.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day moving average is $247.58.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

