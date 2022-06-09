Critical Comparison: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) vs. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.92% -74.99%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 313.39%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.81%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.42 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$61.40 million ($2.92) -3.60

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IN8bio beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

