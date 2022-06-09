Critical Review: Sunlight Financial (SUNL) & Its Rivals

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunlight Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.19 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 9.51

Sunlight Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.51% 4.54% 4.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunlight Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 440 1684 1920 86 2.40

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.41%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 78.35%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s peers have a beta of 8.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlight Financial peers beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.