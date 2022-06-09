CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.38

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $22.56. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 28,220 shares traded.

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.