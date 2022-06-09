Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

CUBI opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

